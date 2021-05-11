Taleban calls Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan

KABUL • The Taleban yesterday declared a three-day ceasefire for this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, following a sharp spike in violence as Washington goes about withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan.

Violence has soared since May 1 - the deadline missed by the United States to withdraw the last of its troops - and while Taleban fighters have avoided engaging American forces, attacks against government and civilian targets have not stopped.

In the latest, the Interior Ministry said yesterday that at least 11 people were killed by a bomb that struck a bus overnight in south-eastern Zabul province. The attack also left 28 people wounded, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

That followed last Saturday's carnage outside a school in the capital Kabul when a series of bombs killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 100 - most of them young girls.

Early yesterday, the Taleban instructed fighters "to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid".

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday ordered government forces to match the Taleban's three-day ceasefire offer, the presidential palace said.

A statement said Mr Ghani had told Afghan security forces to "observe the ceasefire", adding he also urged the insurgents to announce a permanent truce to end the war.

Afghan peace council chief Abdullah Abdullah had said yesterday that what the country needs is a permanent ceasefire.

"We believe the best solution to get out of the country's crisis is expediting peace talks, declaration of lasting ceasefire and ending the fighting forever," he said in a statement.

Last Saturday, the series of bombs detonated outside the girls' school in Dasht-e-Barchi, a suburb of the capital largely populated by the Shiite Hazara community, which is often targeted by extremist Sunni Islamist militants.

It was the deadliest attack in more than a year.

"I rushed to the scene and found myself in the middle of bodies, their hands and heads cut off and bones smashed," said Mr Mohammad Taqi, whose two daughters were students at the school but escaped the attack.

Kabul resident Rashed Hashimi said the Taleban should stop fighting, as US forces were leaving.

"The Taleban were saying they were fighting the foreigners, but now the foreigners are leaving," he said. "So, why are they fighting Afghans?"

Political analyst Fawad Kochi said the ceasefire was a way for the Taleban leadership to give its forces a brief respite from fighting that has intensified since the US troop withdrawal formally commenced on May 1.

"The government will try all possible channels to extend the ceasefire, but the Taleban will go back to the battlefield right after Eid," he said.

The US was supposed to have pulled all forces out by May 1, but Washington pushed back the date to Sept 11 - a move that has angered the insurgents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE