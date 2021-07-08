Taleban attacks provincial capital in Afghanistan

KABUL/HERAT (Afghanistan) • The Taleban yesterday launched its first assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan since waging a major offensive against government forces, local officials said.

Fierce fighting erupted in the western city of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, after the militants captured all the surrounding districts of the province.

"The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen. The fighting has started inside the city," Badghis Governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.

Badghis provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek confirmed the fighting in the city.

He said that some security officials surrendered to the Taleban during the night.

Provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi said Taleban militants were inside the police headquarters of the city and local office of the country's spy agency, the National Directorate of Security.

"The provincial council officials have fled to an army camp in the city. Fighting continues in the city," she said.

Last month, when the Taleban took the district of Imam Sahib in Afghanistan's north, the insurgent commander who now ruled the area had a message for his new constituents, including some government employees: Keep working, open your shops and keep the city clean.

The water was turned back on, the power grid was repaired, garbage trucks collected trash and a government vehicle's flat tyre was mended - all under the Taleban's direction.

Imam Sahib was one of dozens of districts caught up in the Taleban military offensive that has swiftly captured just under half of Afghanistan's 407 districts, many in the north, since the United States' withdrawal began in May.

It is all part of the Taleban's broader strategy of trying to rebrand itself as a capable governor while it presses a ruthless, land-grabbing offensive across the country.

The combination is a stark signal that the insurgents fully intend to try for all-out dominance of Afghanistan once the US pullout is complete.

"The situation is such that it is a testing period for us. Everything done in practice is being watched," Taleban deputy commander Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the group's most violent wing, said in a recent radio broadcast to Taleban fighters.

"Behave in a good way with the general public."

But the signs that the Taleban has not reformed are increasingly clear: An assassination campaign against government workers, civil society leaders and security forces continues.

There is little effort to proceed with peace talks with the Afghan government, despite commitments made to the US. And in areas the insurgents have seized, women are being forced out of public-facing roles and girls out of schools, undoing many of the gains from the past 20 years of Western presence.

For much of the Afghan public, terrified and exhausted, the Taleban's gains have been panic-inducing. And there is widespread fear that worse is in store, as the group already has several crucial provincial capitals effectively under siege.

Regional groups have begun to muster militias to defend their home turf, sceptical that the Afghan security forces can hold out in the absence of their US backers, in a painful echo of the country's devastating civil war breakdown in the 1990s.

In places where it now rules, the Taleban has imposed its old hardline Islamist rules, such as forbidding women to work or even go outside their homes unaccompanied, according to residents in recently captured districts.

Music is banned. Men are told to stop shaving their beards. Residents are also supposed to provide food for Taleban fighters.

Nevertheless, even as it seeks to conquer the country, the Taleban is aware of its legacy of harsh rule, and does not want Afghanistan to "become the same pariah and isolated state" that it was in the 1990s, said Mr Ibraheem Bahiss, an International Crisis Group consultant and an independent research analyst. "They're playing the long game," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES