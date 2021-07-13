Taleban attacks provincial capital as US pullout nears

KABUL • Taleban fighters have surrounded the city of Ghazni in central Afghanistan, taking over civilians' homes to fight security forces, officials said yesterday.

The offensive was the latest on a provincial capital as the Taleban makes a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces.

"The situation in Ghazni city is very critical... the Taleban use civilian houses as hideouts and fire upon the ANDSF (Afghan security forces). This makes the situation very difficult for the ANDSF to operate against the Taleban," said Mr Hassan Rezayi, a member of Ghazni's provincial council.

Violence has surged in the country since US President Joe Biden announced in April that American troops would withdraw by Sept 11, ending 20 years in Afghanistan.

Peace talks between the Taleban and the government have nominally been continuing in Qatar's capital, but officials say they are making little progress.

Clashes between the two sides are also continuing in the southern province of Kandahar, where the Taleban traditionally has had a strong presence, locals said. Ghazni is on the main road between Kabul and Kandahar city.

"Since the past four days, armed Taleban are attacking... Kandahar city from the western direction," said Mr Hamidzai Lalay, a former Member of Parliament who is fighting with armed men against the Taleban in Kandahar.

"Afghan security forces, including special forces, are fighting the Taleban and trying to push them back," he added.

Mr Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said the situation in Kandahar was "completely under control of the ANDSF", which had carried out air and ground operations in recent days.

So far, the Taleban has not been able to hold provincial capitals, but they have put pressure on Afghan security forces to respond to offensives around the country.

On Sunday, security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taleban fighters on Taluqan, the centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan. Last week, Taleban fighters entered the capital of the western province of Badghis, seizing police and security facilities and attempting to take over the governor's office before special forces pushed them back.

Amid the violence, the US general leading the war in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, relinquished his command yesterday, in a symbolic end to America's longest conflict.

Gen Miller - the highest-ranked officer on the ground in Afghanistan - handed command to Marine General Kenneth McKenzie. Gen Miller will be America's last four-star general on the ground in Afghanistan ahead of a formal end to the military mission there on Aug 31, a date set by Mr Biden as he looks to extricate American from the conflict.

While the ceremony may offer some sense of closure for US veterans who served in Afghanistan, it is unclear whether it will succeed in reassuring the Western-backed Afghan government.

Mr Biden acknowledged last Thursday that Afghanistan's future was far from certain, but said the Afghan people must decide their own fate. "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome," he said.

About 2,400 US service members have been killed in America's longest war, and many thousands wounded.

