Surge in inoculations in India; new cases at 5-month low

NEW DELHI • India has administered more than 8.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed yesterday, close to its all-time record and speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily new infections that fell to 25,166, the lowest since March 16, the Health Ministry said.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far administered 554 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 46 per cent of its estimated 944 million adults. Only about 13 per cent of the population have had the required two doses.

After hitting a record high of 9.2 million doses on June 21, the pace of daily inoculations fell to around 4.2 million on average in July, according to data from the government's Cowin vaccination portal.

In the first two weeks this month, India administered an average of about five million doses every day. Experts have said India needs to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December.

"For each day we fall short of it, the required target goes further up," said Dr Rijo John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.

"Realistically, I do not think we will be able to cover all adults fully by this year's end."

India's overall Covid-19 caseload yesterday was 32.25 million, the second-highest globally behind the United States. The country reported 437 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 432,079, the government said.

The decline in new Covid-19 cases saw the US State Department lowering its India travel advisory to the second-lowest level.

The shift to advising Americans to "exercise increased caution" when visiting India came after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the South Asian nation now has a "moderate level of Covid-19".

Travellers should make sure they are fully vaccinated before visiting India, the CDC added, and it recommends wearing a mask and practising social distancing while in the country.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG