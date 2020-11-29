Suicide car bomb kills at least 30 policemen in Afghanistan, say officials

GHAZNI, AFGHANISTAN (XINHUA, AFP) - At least 30 policemen were killed and more than 20 others wounded after a suicide car bomb hit a military camp in Afghanistan on Sunday (Nov 29), a local official confirmed.

The attack was one of the bloodiest targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

It occurred on the outskirts of Ghazni, capital of the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taleban and government forces.

"The targeted camp which belongs to the Public Protection Police Forces came under attack Sunday morning. The police officers manning the facility responded to attackers," local government spokesman Wahadullah Jumazada told Xinhua news agency.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic in Qala-e-Joz, an area on the outskirts of the city, the official said. Additional security forces reached to the site following the attack, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told Xinhua that one suicide bomber was killed after detonating an explosive-laden vehicle around 7.37am local time along a road connecting Ghazni city to neighbouring Dih Yak district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but local officials blamed Taleban militants for the attack.