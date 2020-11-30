Suicide car bomb kills 30 security personnel in Afghanistan

GHAZNI (Afghanistan) • A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least 30 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks in recent months.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Ghazni city, capital of the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taleban and government forces.

It came as the government and Taleban are engaged in peace talks to end a war that has killed tens of thousands in nearly two decades.

"Thirty bodies and 24 wounded people have been taken to hospital. All of them are security personnel," Mr Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told Agence France-Presse.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives. "The bomber drove a Humvee vehicle right inside the base and detonated it," Ghazni governor spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada told AFP.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Ghazni attack comes just days after two bombs killed 14 people in the historic city of Bamiyan, ending years of calm in the town famous for its ancient Buddhist heritage.

In another suicide car bomb attack yesterday, one civilian was killed and 20 others wounded in the southern city of Qalat in the province of Zabul, provincial police chief Hekmatullah Kochi told AFP.

