Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills 15, including 12 soldiers, army says

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Pakistan’s military said 12 militants had been killed in retaliation for the attack.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - Islamist militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a Pakistani security checkpoint, killing 15 people, including 12 soldiers, in north-west Pakistan, the military said on July 24, adding that 12 militants had been killed in retaliation.

The attack on the post jointly manned by the military and police happened overnight July 23 to 24 in the Tank district near the Afghan border, an area that has long served as home to Islamist militants.

Militancy has risen sharply in the north-west Pakistan in recent months.

The army engaged the militants, who after failing to breach the security of the checkpoint drove the explosive laden vehicle into its outer wall, the military’s statement said.

Local Taliban militants, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying four suicide bombers took part in it, according to a statement.

The Taliban have been waging a war against the Pakistani state since 2007 in an attempt to overthrow the government and replace it with their own brand of strict Islamic governance.

Islamabad says the militants use safe havens in Afghanistan to train and plan attacks in Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies.

Afghanistan says the militancy is Pakistan’s domestic problem. REUTERS