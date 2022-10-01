Suicide attack at Kabul tuition centre kills 19

KABUL - A suicide bomber struck a tuition centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, killing at least 19 students who were sitting a mock university entrance examination.

Most of the casualties were girls, a student who was wounded in the attack told AFP.

"We were around 600 (students) in the classroom, but most of the casualties were among the girls," the male student said at a hospital where he was being treated.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the official toll was 19 people dead and 27 wounded. The victims were aged between 15 and 18, and the attacker was disguised as a student, police said.

The blast took place in Dasht-e-Barchi, a western district of Kabul. Many of those living in the area are Hazara, an ethnic minority of mostly Shi'ite Muslims targeted in past attacks launched by Taliban insurgents and groups such as the Islamic State militant outfit.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack, the deadliest in a month after a blast ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's western Herat province, killing 18.

Local resident Ghulm Sadiq said he was at home when he heard a loud sound and went outside to see smoke rising from the centre.

"My friends and I were able to move around 15 wounded and nine dead bodies from the explosion site... other bodies were lying under chairs and tables inside the classroom," he said.

Ms Karen Decker, the US charge d'affaires in Afghanistan, said in a Twitter post: "Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear."

The latest blast highlights serious security challenges for the country, which has been facing dire economic consequences a year after the US withdrew its forces.

