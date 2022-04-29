Strike cripples Sri Lanka, raises pressure on president to resign

COLOMBO • Millions of workers in Sri Lanka staged a crippling strike yesterday, adding to pressure on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his ruling family to step down over the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

The country of 22 million people has been hit by months of acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines, prompting widespread protests.

But yesterday's nationwide strike was the first time the entire country had been brought to a standstill since the demonstrations began, with both state and private-sector employees taking part. Public transport was stopped, teachers quit school while shops and offices closed, police and regional officials said.

Mr Rajapaksa has invited leaders of his party to discuss the crisis today, but former coalition partner the Sri Lanka Freedom Party said it will not attend and instead told him to step down.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya's elder brother and a former two-term president, has said he is confident he will not be fired over the crisis.

In Pettah, the main commercial area of the capital Colombo, wholesale trading shops were shut and workers joined a march chanting "Go home Gota. Go home Gota", referring to the president.

More than 100 trade unions, some affiliated with the Rajapaksas' ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, joined the general strike, demanding that the president, prime minister and other senior officials resign.

Across the nation, vegetable markets were closed, while tea plantations, a main export earner, were also shut, residents and local media said.

Tens of thousands of workers in the country's free trade zones came out of their factories and staged protests demanding that the powerful Rajapaksa family step down. Most banks were closed while a few provided reduced hours of service.

On the bright side, a daily power cut that has become a feature of the crisis was not implemented yesterday as electricity employees took part in the work stoppage.

Union leader Ravi Kumudesh said yesterday's action was a success and issued a one-week deadline to President Rajapaksa to step down or face a continuous strike.

The country's economic crisis took hold after the coronavirus pandemic hammered income from tourism and remittances from Sri Lankans abroad. Protesters also blame the Rajapaksa clan for years of mismanagement.

The government has defaulted on its US$51 billion (S$70 billion) external debt and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for an emergency bailout.

