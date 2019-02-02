Stray leopard goes on rampage in Indian village

A wild leopard strayed into a house in Lamba Pind village in the northern Indian city of Jalandhar on Thursday, terrifying people as it panicked and attacked people in its path. Several attempts were quickly made to capture it, but the big cat managed to hurt at least six people, though none was too seriously injured, local media said. The Tribune news site reported that the leopard was finally caught in a net after being hit by two tranquillising darts, but it still managed to escape. It jumped over a wall, tore across a field and pounced on Forest Department officials and bystanders. A third dart was administered and the leopard was subdued. The operation lasted nearly 10 hours, and the cat was subsequently taken to a nearby zoo for examination.