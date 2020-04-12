States support extending lockdown

NEW DELHI • The chief minister of Delhi state said yesterday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but the federal government did not confirm this decision.

Mr Modi's government said only that it was still considering states' requests and that they mostly wanted a two-week extension to the 21-day lockdown, which is due to end on Tuesday.

Mr Modi had earlier held a video conference with several state ministers to decide on the future course.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Mr Modi had "taken (a) correct decision to extend (the) lockdown".

"Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost," Mr Kejriwal said on Twitter, without giving a time frame.

Later, the federal government said Mr Modi had emphasised at the meeting that the coming weeks were critical in determining the impact of the measures taken until now to contain the coronavirus.

The government has not said when it would make a final decision on any lockdown extension.

The number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 7,447 yesterday, with the capital city New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai fast emerging as hot spots. There have been 239 deaths.

Although several states back a nationwide lockdown extension, concerns have risen that the restrictions have put millions of poor people out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.

The government said yesterday that operations of the marine fishing and the aquaculture industry will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

