States lock down as India logs highest-ever single-day death toll

CHENNAI • India yesterday reported its highest-ever single-day Covid-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns.

India's Health Ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll close to 240,000.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that India will see one million Covid-19 deaths by August.

Hospitals around the country have been overwhelmed by the fresh wave of infections, with oxygen supplies running short in medical facilities due to the sudden surge in demand.

Cases rose by 401,078 yesterday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21.9 million.

Medical experts say the real numbers of Covid-19 cases and fatalities are likely to be far higher than official tallies.

Tamil Nadu, known for its automobile manufacturing - with companies including BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan and Renault operating plants in the state - said it would move from a partial to a full lockdown tomorrow, shutting public transport and state-run alcohol retailers.

Neighbouring Karnataka state extended a total shutdown late last Friday. The state capital Bengaluru is a major tech hub, home to major offices of companies including Google, Amazon and Cisco. India is yet to impose a national lockdown as it did during its first wave last year, but around half of all its states have imposed a total shutdown.

The rest are under partial shutdowns. India's drug regulator last Friday approved for emergency use of a new drug called 2-deoxy-D-glucose after clinical trials showed it aided the recovery of hospitalised patients and reduced dependence on supplemental oxygen. The drug was jointly developed by India's state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation and Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

More vaccines may be on the way to stem the spread. The World Health Organisation (WHO) gave its backing to a shot developed by China's Sinopharm Group, paving the way for a wider roll-out in vaccine-short countries. Though it is the world's biggest vaccine-maker, India is struggling to produce and distribute enough doses to stem the wave of Covid-19.

The country has administered over 167 million vaccine doses, but its rate of inoculation has fallen in recent days and only around 2 per cent of its 1.4 billion people have received the two doses needed to be fully immunised.

'RESTRUCTURE RESPONSE NOW' India must now restructure its response while the crisis rages. The success of that effort will depend on... implementing a public health response that has science at its heart. MEDICAL JOURNAL LANCET, in an editorial yesterday.

While India's northern and western areas have borne the brunt of the pandemic, southern states including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have seen infections surge.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country has brought the healthcare system to the brink of collapse, with patients dying due to lack of oxygen or access to hospital beds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticised for his handling of the oxygen shortage, though the government says it is doing all it can.

Medical journal Lancet said in an editorial yesterday that Mr Modi's attempts to stifle criticism were"inexcusable".

"India must now restructure its response while the crisis rages. The success of that effort will depend on... implementing a public health response that has science at its heart."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a letter to Mr Modi late last Friday that medical oxygen demand in the state could double in the next two weeks.

"The availability of oxygen in Tamil Nadu is very, very critical," Mr Stalin said, adding that 13 patients died in a hospital on the outskirts of Chennai due to the lack of oxygen.

In a related development, Cadila Healthcare plans to submit trial data for its Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month and is looking for an approval in June, The Financial Express reported citing Mr Sharvil Patel, the managing director of Cadila.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG