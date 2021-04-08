India

States impose night curfews and weekend lockdowns

A man being swabbed by a healthcare worker at a railway station in New Delhi yesterday as the country battles a fresh wave of infections, recording almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.
A man being swabbed by a healthcare worker at a railway station in New Delhi yesterday as the country battles a fresh wave of infections, recording almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    4 min ago

NEW DELHI • Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat became the latest to tighten coronavirus curbs yesterday as India's infections surged to a record of almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Experts blamed the country's fresh wave on people ignoring guidelines and attending huge religious and political events, as well as weddings and cricket matches in recent months.

India has recorded 12.8 million cases, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil, although those nations have much smaller populations. More than 166,000 Indians have died.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state and home to megacity Mumbai, has imposed a night curfew and weekend lockdowns are due to begin tomorrow evening. New Delhi imposed night curfews from Tuesday.

Press reports said hospitals were starting to suffer, particularly those in Maharashtra. One Pune clinic was reportedly giving oxygen support to patients in a makeshift waiting area.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Delhi yesterday ruled that it was compulsory to wear a mask in a vehicle even when driving alone.

The court described cars as a "public place". The court's order came on a petition involving fines.

"Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," the court said.

"The pandemic crisis has increased. Whether a person is vaccinated or not, he should wear a mask."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA

Police patrolling New Delhi's business and financial hub, Connaught Place, yesterday during a curfew. Indian states are imposing new curbs as infections surged to a daily record of 116,000 new Covid-19 cases. Press reports said hospitals were hit, es
Police patrolling New Delhi's business and financial hub, Connaught Place, yesterday during a curfew. Indian states are imposing new curbs as infections surged to a daily record of 116,000 new Covid-19 cases. Press reports said hospitals were hit, especially in Maharashtra, where a clinic was giving oxygen support to patients in a makeshift area. PHOTO: REUTERS 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2021, with the headline 'States impose night curfews and weekend lockdowns'. Subscribe
Topics: 