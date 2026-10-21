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State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving nearly 3,900 customer records

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State Bank of India said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.

State Bank of India said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • State Bank of India said a cyberattack exposed 3,897 customer records on the dark web, including names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses and addresses.
  • SBI said it has hired an independent cybersecurity agency to assess the leak and find how far the data exposure went.
  • The bank said the breach should not affect core operations or financial performance, as India’s banking regulator keeps pressure on lenders to improve cyber defences.

AI generated

State Bank of India (SBI) on Oct 21 reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web.

SBI said a preliminary analysis showed that the exposed information included customer names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, along with loan records.

The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.

The leak is not expected to have any material impact on the bank’s core business operations, financial performance or business continuity, the lender said.

The incident comes amid heightened regulatory focus, with India’s banking regulator pushing lenders to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks in recent years amid a rise in threats targeting financial institutions. REUTERS

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