Staff found drunk in India airport crackdown

NEW DELHI • A dozen airport drivers, firefighters and even plane maintenance staff reported to work drunk in India in the first two months of the year, a regulatory crackdown found, reigniting concerns about flight safety in an aviation market that has previously had issues with inebriated pilots.

Under a programme initiated by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, ground employees with IndiGo - the nation's biggest airline - SpiceJet, and even Indian Oil were found to have failed breath analyser tests in January and February, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A first breach leads to a suspension, and repeat offenders may see their permits to work in airports confiscated, the source said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

India last December revised guidelines to expand the universe of airport workers who would be subject to breath analyser checks.

Maintenance staff and those who visit the cockpit for inspection, audits or training were included. The list has since been expanded further to include baggage cart drivers, loaders, pushback operators and air traffic controllers, the source said.

Expanding the testing pool will bring Indian airport safety and operation standards closer to global benchmarks.

Even when blood alcohol levels are near zero, the effects of any alcohol consumption can last as long as 36 hours, according to guidelines released last year.

In 2018, a senior pilot with former state carrier Air India, who was also a member of the airline's board of directors and was in charge of its overall flight operations, tested positive on a breath analyser test just an hour before he was scheduled to fly to London from New Delhi.

Other countries and airlines have also faced issues with drunk pilots. Japan Airlines was forced to put off a bond sale in 2018 and its president took a 20 per cent pay cut for a few months after a pilot showed up drunk just before he was to operate a London-to-Tokyo flight.

