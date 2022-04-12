Sri Lanka's PM urges patience as protests go on

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Mr Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers who were badly affected by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

"The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said.

Meanwhile, three political parties that recently withdrew from the ruling coalition proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister, they said yesterday, as the country's economic crisis rolls on.

Dragged down by debt, the island nation of 22 million people is running short of power, fuel, food and medicines due to a lack of money for imports. It has reached out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and countries such as India and China for urgent help.

President Rajapaksa dissolved his Cabinet last week and called for a unity government to help tackle the crisis, as 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition to become independents in the 225-seat Parliament. But the government has said that it has a majority despite their walkout.

Three parties that 16 of those lawmakers belong to told reporters that they had met President Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, and that more talks have been scheduled for today.

"The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the appointment of a new prime minister and a limited Cabinet," said Mr Udaya Gammanpila, head of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party. "We want this before a new election. We have to... stabilise the economy."

Sri Lanka's next parliamentary election is not due until 2025.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), with 14 lawmakers, said the independents would speak with other political parties to come to a consensus, as the government prepares to hold loan discussions with the IMF next week.

"Talks with the IMF will need a stable government capable of implementing clear policies," said SLFP's general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera. "This is necessary to repair the economy and bring relief to the people."

Sri Lankans holding street demonstrations for more than a month have focused their anger on the Rajapaksa dynasty. The president has already dropped his brother Basil as the finance minister, while his nephew quit as the sports minister last Monday.

The government is looking for external assistance of about US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion) over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items. It is also looking to restructure its international sovereign debt and seek a moratorium on payments.

JP Morgan analysts estimate Sri Lanka's gross debt servicing would amount to US$7 billion this year.

Separately, Sri Lanka's doctors warned on Sunday that they were nearly out of life-saving medicines and said the economic crisis threatened a worse death toll than the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are made to make very difficult choices. We have to decide who gets treatment and who will not," said the Sri Lanka Medical Association, adding: "If supplies are not restored within days, the casualties will be far worse than from the pandemic."

