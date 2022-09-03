Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa returns home

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned home in the early hours of Saturday after fleeing the country in July, a senior security official said.

Rajapaksa resigned after protesters angered by a debilitating economic crisis stormed his office and residence.

He had fled to Singapore via the Maldives and then spent the past few weeks in Thailand.

The 73-year-old leader was reportedly garlanded with flowers by a welcoming party of ministers and politicians as he disembarked at the main international airport, having returned to Sri Lanka from Bangkok via Singapore. REUTERS, AFP