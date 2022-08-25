Sri Lanka's ousted president may return home by early September

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa may return home in about two weeks after fleeing a popular uprising last month, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, depending in part on arrangements to secure his safety.

One of the sources said on Tuesday that his return was partly linked to the costs of his stay in Thailand.

Mr Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators angry with the country's economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.

He resigned as president after reaching Singapore, from where he later flew to Thailand.

Sri Lankan media had reported Mr Rajapaksa was to come back yesterday, but the sources said the arrival had been deferred as talks continue between the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the government over his security and other concerns.

"He definitely wants to come back," said one of the sources, a Sri Lankan government official. "He may return in two weeks or even before that if arrangements for his safety can be made."

The second source said the high cost of his stay in Thailand was a factor in seeking a return home as soon as possible. "The bill has now run to several hundred million rupees as it includes the cost for a private jet, a presidential suite and round-the-clock security," the source said. "The cost is becoming prohibitive."

The expenses are largely being borne by some of his supporters, according to another source close to the Rajapaksa family.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka yesterday tightened import restrictions with a ban on more than 300 additional items, as an economic crisis that has created months of shortages and toppled a president refuses to abate.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who replaced Mr Rajapaksa after his ouster last month, slapped a ban on goods including home appliances, tools and sports gear.

The South Asian island nation of 22 million people has been suffering dire shortages of many essentials due to a lack of foreign currency. The new bans come despite the central bank announcing last week that the foreign exchange shortage was easing thanks to better inflows.

However, Sri Lanka's economy is projected to contract this year by a worse-than-expected 8 per cent, according to the bank, with inflation forecast to peak at a record 65 per cent by September. The lack of foreign currency pushed Sri Lanka into defaulting on some of its US$51 billion (S$71.2 billion) external debt pile in April.

REUTERS, AFP