Sri Lanka's ex-president 'expected' to return from S'pore

COLOMBO • Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return home from Singapore, where he has been staying for nearly two weeks, after fleeing protests in the South Asian country where citizens called for his ouster.

Mr Rajapaksa has been the focus of protesters who blame him for a series of missteps that led to an economic meltdown with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and soaring inflation.

He resigned on July 15 after arriving in Singapore and his ally Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted in by lawmakers as the new president last week.

"To my knowledge, he is expected to come back," Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters yesterday. He added that he was not aware of when the former president was returning but emphasised that Mr Rajapaksa was not in hiding or in exile.

Mr Rajapaksa wanted to return home as soon as possible and was keen to live again at his private residence on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, said a Sri Lankan government official.

The former president was allowed into Singapore as a private citizen. The Straits Times understands that he was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived on July 14.

Typically, Sri Lankan citizens are issued a 30-day visa, though there had been media speculation that he was given a shortened permit and would return home once the protests had died down.

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Wickremesinghe has placed Sri Lanka under emergency rule - which allows security forces to detain and arrest people - in a bid to douse the months-long protests.

Demonstrators also want Mr Wickremesinghe to be removed from power, saying he has done little to hold Mr Rajapaksa to account and resolve the crisis since he was appointed prime minister in the former leader's government in May.

Mr Wickremesinghe is looking to focus on talks with the International Monetary Fund and other creditors to secure loans to buy supplies of food, fuel and medicine.

BLOOMBERG