Sri Lankan protesters say they'll occupy palace until leaders go

COLOMBO • Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said yesterday they would occupy the residences of the President and Prime Minister until they finally quit office, the day after the two men agreed to resign, leaving the country in political limbo.

Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and office and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private home last Saturday, as demonstrations over their inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence.

Mr Rajapaksa will quit on Wednesday, while Mr Wickremesinghe said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the Speaker of Parliament.

At the main protest site in Colombo, playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera told a news conference: "The President has to resign, the Prime Minister has to resign and the government has to go."

Flanked by other leaders who are helping to coordinate the movement against the government, she said the crowds would not move out of the official residences of the President and Prime Minister until then.

Though calm had returned to the streets of Colombo yesterday, throughout the day, curious Sri Lankans roamed throughout the ransacked presidential palace. Members of the security forces, some with assault rifles, stood outside the compound but did not stop people from going in.

"I've never seen a place like this in my life," 61-year-old handkerchief seller B.M. Chandrawathi, accompanied by her daughter and grandchildren, told Reuters as she tried out a plush sofa in a first-floor bedroom.

The political chaos could complicate efforts to pull Sri Lanka out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades, triggered by a severe shortage of foreign currency that has stalled imports of essentials such as fuel, food and medicine.

The financial meltdown developed after the Covid-19 pandemic hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from overseas workers.

It has been compounded by large and growing government debt, rising oil prices and a seven-month ban on importing chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

Petrol has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. The government has asked people to work from home and closed schools in an effort to conserve fuel.

Headline inflation in the country of 22 million people hit 54.6 per cent last month, and the central bank warned that it could rise to 70 per cent in the coming months.

At a news conference in Bangkok, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any government in power would have to "work quickly to try to identify and implement solutions that will bring back the prospect of long-term economic stability, (and) address the Sri Lankan people's discontent, which is so powerful and palpable".

India, Sri Lanka's giant neighbour which has provided about US$3.8 billion (S$5.3 billion) in support during the crisis, said it was watching events closely.

The International Monetary Fund, which has been in talks with the government for a possible US$3 billion bailout, also said it was monitoring events closely.

Mr Rajapaksa has not been seen in public since last Friday and has not directly said anything about resigning. Mr Wickremesinghe's office said he would also quit, although neither he nor Mr Rajapaksa could be contacted.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said last Saturday that Mr Rajapaksa's decision to step down was taken "to ensure a peaceful handover of power".

Constitutional experts said that if the President and Prime Minister resign, the next step would be for the Speaker to be appointed as acting president and for Parliament to vote for a new president within 30 days to complete Mr Rajapaksa's term.

Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over last Saturday when a huge crowd of protesters surged past armed guards into the colonial-era presidential palace and took over the place. They then moved on to the President's office and the Prime Minister's official residence. Late in the evening, protesters set fire to Mr Wickremesinghe's private home.

Neither Mr Rajapaksa nor Mr Wickremesinghe were in their residences when protesters stormed the buildings.

About 45 injured people were taken to a main hospital last Saturday, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of deaths in the otherwise peaceful takeovers.

REUTERS