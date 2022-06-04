Sri Lankan protesters reject call to join reform committees

Amid protests and a massive economic crisis, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed to include protesters in the Parliament's committees on political reforms.

But initial responses from the spontaneous, leaderless protest groups have been dismissive of his May 29 invite, calling it an attempt to co-opt an anti-establishment movement.

Mr Wickremesinghe had invited protesting youth groups to work with the government on systemic reforms to solve the political crisis triggered by the economic emergency. "The youth are calling for a change in the existing system," he said, noting that they would "be able to learn about problems and provide solutions to them on their own".

"The President will be held accountable to the Parliament," he told the Daily Mirror, in a bid to placate the majority of citizens who want to clip the immense powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

For over 50 days, thousands have been protesting against the mismanagement of funds and disastrous policies that led to acute fuel, food and medicine shortages. Demonstrators outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo have demanded the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka has announced its bankruptcy, defaulted on foreign loans, and its dollar reserves have hit rock bottom.

As citizens faced half-day blackouts in peak summer, and queued up for hours to buy rationed diesel and petrol, frustration exploded into spontaneous nationwide protests from March.

Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa finally stepped down last month as prime minister and his rival from the opposition party, Mr Wickremesinghe, was sworn in. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still holding out.

The new prime minister aims to give lawmakers more power and reduce the influence of the President. He proposes the creation of 15 parliamentary committees, with four youth representatives appointed in each. Three of them would be chosen by activist and protest groups.

"It does show that unlike the Rajapaksas, Ranil is at least listening to us," said an economist who spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity.

But most protesters suspect the invite is a bid to co-opt and weaken the protests. They also fear that it would drive a wedge between the diverse groups that have come together against the corrupt political establishment.

"What Ranil is doing is dodgy. This whole Hunger Games approach is especially terrible - he's saying 'you decide which one of you will be in Parliament'," said Ms Ambika Sathkunanathan, former chief of Sri Lanka's human rights commission.

Protesters who call themselves The People's Aragalaya (the people's struggle) held a press conference on Thursday to announce that the movement "has nothing to discuss with the Rajapaksa regime".

Ms Kavindya Thennakoon, one of the protesters, called the proposal "malicious state-led efforts to discredit the people's movement".