Sri Lankan President says not the right time for Rajapaksa to return

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said it is not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Mr Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the WSJ on Sunday.

"I have no indication of him returning soon."

Mr Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on July 13 and stepped down from his position.

Days later, Mr Wickremesinghe won a vote in Parliament to become the new president.

Mr Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Mr Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the WSJ said.

The crisis-hit country has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package.

In April, Sri Lanka suspended repayments on about US$12 billion (S$16.5 billion) of foreign debt and has payments of nearly US$21 billion due by the end of 2025.

Mr Wickremesinghe expected the IMF staff-level agreement to be reached by the end of this month, the report said, adding that Sri Lanka will have to secure upwards of US$3 billion from other sources next year to support essential imports, including fuel, food and fertilisers.

The President also told the newspaper that it would be months before Sri Lankans would see any marked improvement in their economic circumstances.

On Sunday, he also reacted to a demand from protesters that he "go home", pointing out that he had no home to go to after his residence was set ablaze by demonstrators on July 9.

The Colombo Gazette reported that Mr Wickremesinghe said in the city of Kandy in response to the protesters' demand: "I am appealing to you not to do that as I have no home to go to."

He said that making the demand was a waste of time and that protesters should instead try to rebuild his destroyed house.

"No point telling a man who has no home to go home," he said, adding that after his house is rebuilt, the protesters could once again demand that he go home.

He also said that there was no point in blaming Mr Rajapaksa for the dire straits the country was in. Instead, he urged political parties to figure out how to get the country out of the crisis and repay its debt.

Mr Wickremesinghe added that it would be difficult to secure financial assistance from other countries until a deal with the IMF was reached and pointed out that a loan from the international body was not a panacea for the country's problems.

REUTERS