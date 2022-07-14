Sri Lankan PM steps in after President flees to Maldives

COLOMBO • Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives yesterday in the face of massive protests brought on by the country's worst-ever financial crisis, with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepping in as the acting president.

Shortly after taking power, Mr Wickremesinghe imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency after protesters tore down the gates and occupied the Prime Minister's offices. However, the order was later revoked, with a warning that they would be reimposed at a later time.

"They want to stop the parliamentary process. But we must respect the Constitution. So, security forces have advised me to impose an emergency and a curfew. I am working to do that," he said.

The Acting President told reporters he had formed a committee which included the police and military chiefs to de-escalate the situation in the country.

He also asked parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition.

Mr Wickremesinghe added that there was no rationale to storm his offices.

Police stationed outside the Prime Minister's offices had fired tear gas at the protesters, but this did not prevent them from surging into the compound.

"It feels pretty marvellous, people were trying to take this place for about three hours," said college student Sanchuka Kavinda, 25, who was standing next to a mangled, open gate.

"No matter what, everyone in this crowd will be here until Ranil also steps down."

In more violent demonstrations yesterday, protesters overran Sri Lanka's state-run television channel Rupavahini and broadcast their demands from the studio. However, by afternoon, the channel had gone off the air.

Protesters have been calling for the resignation of President Rajapaksa, whom they blame for the country's current crisis, where food and fuel is in short supply.

According to an air force statement, Mr Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard an air force plane to fly to the Maldives.

The Speaker of the Parliament held a media conference to explain that Mr Rajapaksa had appointed Mr Wickremesinghe as acting president before he fled.

In a development that threatens to worsen the crisis, Mr Rajapaksa has yet to resign, even though he has been forced into what looks like exile.

In the President's absence, however, politicking to select a new full-time leader was in full swing, with Parliament expected to announce its choice next week.

Mr Wickremesinghe has emerged as the ruling party's first choice, although a source told Reuters that no decision has been taken.

However, his candidature would most likely be vehemently opposed by the protesters, who see him as hand in glove with the Rajapaksa clan that has dominated the country's politics for decades.

"An MP with one seat is appointed as PM. Now, the same person is appointed as acting president," the opposition presidential nominee, Mr Sajith Premadasa, said on Twitter. "This is the Rajapaksa style of democracy. What a farce. What a tragedy."

Notably, Mr Wickremesinghe has not repeated an earlier offer to resign after becoming acting president. In the event that he does step down, the Speaker would be the acting president until a new president is elected next Wednesday as scheduled.

Former media minister Dullas Alahapperuma, presidential nominee of an independent faction in Mr Rajapaksa's People's Front, called on all leaders to follow the agreement made on July 9 to establish a cross-party government after getting the President and Prime Minister to resign, and elect new leaders next Wednesday.

"The longer it takes, the worse the ongoing unrest will get. Then nobody can stop Sri Lanka from descending into lawlessness," he said.

