Sri Lankan PM quits to make way for unity government

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned yesterday to make way for a unity government to try to find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in history, but protesters said they also wanted his brother to step down as president.

The Prime Minister's resignation came hours after clashes broke out in Colombo, where supporters of the ruling party stormed an anti-government protest camp and were beaten back by police using tear gas and water cannon.

Two people including a Member of Parliament from the ruling party died and at least 139 were injured in yesterday's violence, police and hospital officials said.

Lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car, one of whom later died of his injuries, police said.

The MP "then took his own life with his revolver", a police official told AFP by telephone.

A nationwide curfew has been imposed, on top of the state of emergency declared by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - the premier's younger brother - last week in the face of escalating protests.

During weeks of unprecedented demonstrations, protesters across the island nation of 22 million people have demanded that the ruling Rajapaksas quit over their mishandling of the economy.

The prime minister's office said in a statement that the 76-year-old veteran politician had resigned.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, the prime minister said he was quitting to help form an interim unity government.

"Multiple stakeholders have indicated the best solution to the present crisis is the formation of an interim all-party government," the letter said.

"Therefore, I have tendered my resignation so the next steps can be taken in accordance with the Constitution."

President Rajapaksa has accepted the resignation, said a spokesman for his office. The president has invited all parties in Parliament to join together in a united national government, a Sinhala-language statement from the president's office said.

The premier's departure came during a day of chaos and violence which culminated in police imposing a curfew across the country.

The confrontation began with hundreds of ruling party supporters rallying outside the prime minister's official residence before marching to an anti-government protest site outside the presidential office.

Police had formed a line ahead of time on the main road leading towards the site but did little to stop pro-government protesters from advancing, a witness told Reuters.

Pro-government supporters, some armed with iron bars, attacked anti-government demonstrators at the "Gota Go Gama" tent village that sprang up last month and has since became the focal point of nationwide protests.

Police used tear gas and water cannon to break up the confrontation, the first major clash between pro-and anti-government supporters since the protests began in late March.

Dozens of paramilitary troops with riot shields and helmets were deployed to keep both groups apart after the initial clashes.

The army said it had also deployed soldiers in the area.

"Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating, irrespective of political allegiances," President Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

"Violence won't solve the current problems."

Outside the prime minister's residence, Ms Osha De Silva was among the hundreds of protesters celebrating his resignation but said she also wanted the president to step down.

"The Rajapaksa regime is corrupt," Ms Silva said, clasping a national flag with both hands.

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, rising oil prices and tax cuts, Sri Lanka has as little as US$50 million (S$70 million) of useable foreign reserves, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.

Facing escalating anti-government protests, Mr Rajapaksa's government last week declared a state of emergency for the second time in five weeks, but public discontent has steadily simmered.

Long queues for cooking gas in recent days have frequently turned into impromptu protests. Domestic energy companies said they were running low on stocks of the liquid petroleum gas mainly used for cooking.

Sri Lanka needs at least 40,000 tonnes of gas each month, and the monthly import bill would be US$40 million at current prices.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE