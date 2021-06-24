Sri Lankan minister blames marine life deaths on chemical leak amidst probe

COLOMBO (XINHUA) - Marine creatures including sea turtles that were washed ashore along the Sri Lankan coastal line over recent days died over a chemical leak from the X-Press Pearl vessel, Sri Lanka's Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation CB Rathnayake was quoted by local media as saying Wednesday (June 23).

Rathnayake said investigations will continue to determine the exact cause of death of the marine creatures.

"A large number of sea creatures in the ocean have died as a result of the fire aboard the X-Press Pearl vessel that was transporting chemicals. Accordingly, investigations were conducted to determine the cause of death and clear signs of acid burns were visible on the dead sea turtles," Rathnayake said.

"Since we do not have special laboratories to conduct studies in this regard if required, we will seek assistance from Singapore. The reports of the investigations will be made public as soon as possible," the minister added.

He said measures will be taken in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Navy to ensure the safety of the marine creatures.

The ministry's data showed more than 60 dead sea turtles and other sea creatures including dolphins were suspected to have died in the aftermath of the X-Press Pearl incident. They were washed ashore on beaches in the Asian country over the recent weeks.