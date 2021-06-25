Sri Lankan minister blames chemical leak for deaths of sea creatures

COLOMBO • Marine creatures including sea turtles that were washed ashore on the Sri Lankan coastline recently died because of a chemical leak from the X-Press Pearl vessel, Sri Lanka's Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation C.B. Rathnayake was quoted by local media as saying.

Mr Rathnayake said on Wednesday that investigations will continue to determine the exact cause of death of the marine creatures.

"A large number of sea creatures in the ocean have died as a result of the fire aboard the X-Press Pearl vessel that was transporting chemicals. Accordingly, investigations were conducted to determine the cause of death and clear signs of acid burns were visible on the dead sea turtles," Mr Rathnayake said.

"Since we do not have special laboratories to conduct studies in this regard if required, we will seek assistance from Singapore. The reports of the investigations will be made public as soon as possible," he added.

The ministry's data showed that more than 60 dead sea turtles and other marine creatures including dolphins were suspected to have died in the aftermath of the X-Press Pearl incident.

XINHUA