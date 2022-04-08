Sri Lankan leader appoints expert panel to plan debt restructure

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's beleaguered president has appointed an expert panel to organise a debt restructure to claw the country out of a crippling economic crisis that has sparked huge protests demanding his resignation.

Scarce supplies of food, fuel and medicines, along with record inflation and regular blackouts, have inflicted widespread misery in the country of 22 million people - the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Rating agencies have warned of a potential default on Sri Lanka's US$51 billion (S$69 billion) foreign debt, and the authorities have been unable to raise more commercial loans due to credit downgrades.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said late on Wednesday that the three-member advisory panel had been tasked with guiding Sri Lanka through a "sustainable and inclusive recovery".

His government is preparing for bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Finance Ministry officials said the panel members will prepare a programme for sovereign bond holders and other creditors to take a haircut.

"What Sri Lanka is keen to do is avoid a hard default," said a source from the ministry, who requested anonymity. "It will be a negotiated restructuring of the debt with the help of the IMF."

Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana warned on Wednesday that the economic crisis could lead to starvation unless it was addressed within the week.

Meetings with the IMF are set to begin by next week but Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa - the President's brother - resigned on Sunday night along with nearly the entire Cabinet. The country is still without a replacement, after his successor Ali Sabry quit on Tuesday, a day after his appointment.

Public anger is at fever pitch, with crowds attempting to storm the homes of several government figures and demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

Security forces have dispersed protests with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, and dozens have been arrested - with many saying they were tortured in police custody.

Opposition parties have rejected the President's overture to form a unity administration and joined calls for him to step down.

But Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando reiterated yesterday that President Rajapaksa would stay in office to lead the country out of the crisis.

The government has lost its majority in Parliament, but there has so far been no clear signal that opposition legislators will attempt a no-confidence motion to topple the administration.

A critical foreign currency shortage has left Sri Lanka struggling to import essential goods, with the Covid-19 pandemic torpedoing vital revenue from tourism and remittances.

Economists say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing and ill-advised tax cuts.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's new central bank governor is expected to hold a monetary policy meeting today, a day after he takes office, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Mr Nandalal Weerasinghe, a former senior deputy governor of the central bank who has worked with the IMF, replaced Mr Ajith Nivard Cabraal who had resigned.

"The policy announcement will very likely be made the next morning, after which the new governor is expected to hold a press conference to lay out his priorities and plans," said the source, who declined to be identified before the announcement.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

An analyst said the central bank is expected to hike key interest rates by 300 to 400 basis points (bps) - following a 100 bps increase early last month - to tame inflation that hit 18.7 per cent last month.

"We also expect the newly appointed governor to outline potential measures to be included in the IMF reform plan, views on potential debt restructuring and currency management," said Ms Lakshini Fernando from Asia Securities, adding that she also expected Mr Weerasinghe to address the need for "higher stability and transparency" at the bank.

The rupee's 40 per cent depreciation against the US dollar in one month, including a central bank-managed devaluation, has compounded problems.

