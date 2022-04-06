Sri Lankan govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

COLOMBO • Dozens of Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition yesterday, leaving President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government in a minority in Parliament as it struggled to quell protests amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

In another setback for the administration, Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned a day after his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme.

Mr Rajapaksa dissolved his Cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over the ruling family's handling of the debt-heavy economy that has led to shortages of food, fuel and medicines and prolonged power cuts.

A doctors' body also told the government that there was an acute shortage of medicines that could cause the collapse of the health system.

Politically, the possible next step could be the appointment of a new prime minister replacing the president's elder brother, Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa, or snap parliamentary elections ahead of a scheduled vote in 2025. There was no immediate indication of what was being planned.

Mr Sabry said in his resignation letter that he believed he had "acted in the best interests of the country". "At this crucial juncture, the country needs stability to weather the current financial crisis and difficulties," he said in the letter seen by Reuters, also offering to resign from his parliamentary seat if the president wanted to bring in someone from outside to replace him.

Street demonstrations against the food and fuel shortages, triggered by a lack of foreign exchange for imports, began last month but have intensified in recent days, leading to clashes between protesters and police in some instances. Dozens of protesters gathered peacefully near the residence of the prime minister yesterday.

The names of the 41 lawmakers leaving the coalition were announced by party leaders in Parliament. They have now become independent members, leaving Mr Rajapaksa's government with fewer than the 113 members needed to maintain a majority in the 225-member House.

There has been no vote count yet, although Mr Rajapaksa's minority government could find decision-making more challenging. Independent parliamentarians can continue to support government proposals in the house.

"There are endless shortages of essentials, including fuel and cooking gas. Hospitals are on the verge of closing because there are no medicines," Mr Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party that withdrew its support for Mr Rajapaksa's coalition, told Parliament. "At such a time, our party is on the side of the people."

The Foreign Ministry said it was restructuring Sri Lanka's diplomatic representation due to the "economic situation and foreign currency constraints faced by the country".

The Government Medical Officers Association, which represents over 16,000 doctors nationwide, said there was an acute shortage of medicines, including life-saving drugs.

"Failure to assure a continuous and adequate supply of essential medical drugs will lead to collapse of the entire health system," it told the Health Ministry in a letter. "This will create a life-threatening situation to our citizens who are already facing an unprecedented crisis situation."