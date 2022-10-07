Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former President Rajapaksa, others

Sri Lanka's then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, on Nov 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
29 min ago

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's top court has granted permission for proceedings against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the rights group which filed the case against him said in a statement on Friday.

The court also agreed to allow proceedings against the country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, its former finance minister and two of its former central bank governors.

The case, filed by rights group Transparency International, calls for accountability for the island nation's leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades. REUTERS

This is a developing story.

More On This Topic
Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home
Former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa not given privileges, immunity: Vivian Balakrishnan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top