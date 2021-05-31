Sri Lanka to sue S'pore-registered ship's owners over marine pollution

NEGOMBO (Sri Lanka) • The Sri Lankan authorities yesterday said they will sue the owners of a Singapore-registered cargo carrier that has burned for 11 days off the island's west coast and caused some of its worst-ever marine pollution.

Police said a criminal investigation was also launched into the blaze aboard the MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a huge amount of plastic raw materials.

The intense fire, still burning at the rear of the 186m vessel, has destroyed much of the cargo, some of which also fell into the Indian Ocean.

Tonnes of microplastic granules have inundated the South Asian nation's famed beaches, forcing a fishing ban and sparking fears of ecological devastation.

Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority (Mepa) said it met Attorney-General Sanjaya Rajaratnam yesterday to plan legal action against the owners of the vessel, its crew, as well as insurers.

Mepa chairman Dharshani Lahandapura said it had, however, yet to make an assessment of the environmental damage, but she believed it was the "worst marine pollution" that Sri Lanka has ever suffered.

Sri Lanka's navy chief, Vice-Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, who was also at yesterday's talks with the island's chief prosecutor, said the blaze is now under control.

"It will take a few more days to completely extinguish the fire," he said, adding that his assessment was that there was no danger of the vessel breaking up. But he ruled out towing it away from Sri Lankan waters until the fire was completely put out and experts examined the vessel for any structural weaknesses.

International salvage firm SMIT is leading efforts to douse the fire and is being helped by Sri Lanka's navy and the Indian coast guard.

The three-month-old ship was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India. It had previously visited Qatar and Dubai and was due to go to Malaysia and Singapore after calling at Colombo. The 25-member crew, who have already been evacuated from the ship, will be questioned today, police said.

The authorities said last week they believed the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak that the crew had been aware of since May 11.

The ship's owners, X-Press Feeders, said the vessel's hull remained intact and there was no damage to its fuel tanks.

