Sri Lanka tables proposal to curb president's powers

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's government has tabled a proposal to curb the powers of the president's office, the first step to reform a political system widely seen as responsible for tipping the country into economic chaos and bankruptcy.

The passing of the proposed constitutional amendment would be a win for President Ranil Wickremesinghe and buy him time to institute tough economic reforms to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund as the country struggles to find funds for food and fuel supplies.

He had promised to follow through with the changes in the presidency, a key demand from protesters and lawmakers who say the sweeping powers of the executive led to missteps by former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa's administration.

Under Mr Rajapaksa, the Constitution was amended to give him wide-ranging powers to appoint and dismiss ministers.

The new proposals aim to give more oversight to Parliament, restore independence to commissions in decision-making and prohibit Sri Lankans with dual citizenship from holding office.

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe tabled the Bill, known as the 22nd amendment to the Constitution, in Parliament yesterday.

The latest amendment approved by Cabinet last week will need the votes of two-thirds of the MPs to be law. It can be challenged in the country's top court within a week of being placed in Parliament.

A day before the proposals were tabled in Parliament, a planned protest appeared to have lost steam as the government cracked down and cleared out several protest sites.

People are also focused on securing supplies of fuel and cooking gas that have started to trickle into the country - a change from months earlier, when people had to queue for hours for them.

