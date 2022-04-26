Sri Lanka stocks plunge, trading ends 32min after opening

COLOMBO • Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged yesterday, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.

Sri Lanka's blue-chip index sank 12.6 per cent, exceeding the 10 per cent drop that resulted in an all-day suspension.

The benchmark Colombo All-Share Index fell 6.7 per cent as investors worry about the nation's economic crisis.

While trading in Sri Lanka was halted for the previous two weeks - the first week due to a holiday and the second by the securities regulator - the central bank hiked policy rates by a record, the government halted payments on foreign debt, while rating companies slashed the nation's credit rating.

Civil protests against the government over soaring food prices and fuel shortages have intensified.

"The market is reacting to the 700-basis point interest rate hike that happened after trading had stopped on April 8," said Mr Dimantha Mathew, who heads research at Colombo-based First Capital Holdings.

The markets regulator late last Friday eased rules related to margin calls and forced-selling of securities citing difficulties faced by investors to service credit obtained from stock brokers.

This, however, provided no respite as the sell-off stretched.

"A lot of negatives are coming together," said Mr Mathew, who said the sell-off in the market could extend to today before seeing some stability over the next sessions.

Prior to yesterday's fall, the Sri Lanka Colombo Stock Exchange All Share Index had erased almost a third of its value this year, after a world-beating rally of 80 per cent in 2021.

Sentiment remains jittery as the government seeks up to US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) this year from global lenders to help ease shortages of food, fuel and medicines as its foreign reserves dry up.

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka on April 16 abruptly ordered the stock exchange to be halted for a week, citing the need to give investors time to digest the country's economic conditions.

BLOOMBERG