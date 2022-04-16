Sri Lanka Stock Exchange to halt for five days from April 18

Sri Lankans protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the country's worst economic crisis on April 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
27 min ago

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Sri Lanka's securities commission ordered the Colombo Stock Exchange to be halted next week to give investors time to digest the country's economic conditions.

The board of directors of the stock exchange, along with other stakeholders, had sought a temporary closure of the market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka said in a statement on Saturday (April 16).

"The SEC has carefully considered the grounds that have been adduced by them and has evaluated the impact the present situation in the country could have on the stock market, in particular the ability to conduct an orderly and fair market for trading in securities," it said.

A Sri Lankan delegation is headed to Washington, looking to secure up to US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders to help the island nation pay for food and fuel imports and limit debt defaults.

The country is in political turmoil, with street protests by citizens calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The US$81 billion economy faced US$8.6 billion worth of debt obligations this year before it suspended payments on foreign loans to preserve cash to pay for essential food and fuel imports.

"It would be in the best interests of investors as well as other market participants if they are afforded an opportunity to have more clarity and understanding of the economic conditions presently prevalent, in order for them to make informed investment decisions," the SEC said.

More On This Topic
Sri Lanka's all-powerful Rajapaksa family under fire amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka at a crossroads: Food and fuel shortages, mass protests and debt default

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top