Sri Lanka seeks new leader ahead of embattled President's resignation

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is trying to form a new cross-party government after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe both offered to resign under pressure from massive public protests.

Amid the island's food and fuel shortages, various political parties are now scrambling to appoint their own presidential candidate.

Last Saturday, protesters enraged by corrupt and ineffective governance burst into the President's and Prime Minister's houses.

Many swam in the large pools, snacked in the well-stocked kitchens and made themselves at home on the four-poster beds.

After an urgent meeting called by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, all political parties decided that the President and Prime Minister must resign.

Mr Wickremesinghe announced that night that he would quit, but has not officially handed in his resignation which, technically, should be submitted to the President.

Mr Abeywardena told Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror on Monday that Mr Rajapaksa signed a resignation letter after fleeing his official residence last Friday night.

The Speaker is expected to officially announce the President's resignation today, and parliamentarians will pick a new president on July 20.

Once that dice is rolled, the country will install new leaders who face the onerous tasks of replenishing fuel, medical and food supplies, shoring up dollar reserves, tackling the 55 per cent inflation, repaying debt and reviving a tanked economy - before the next general election in 2024.

For now, however, Sri Lankan politics is in a stalemate.

According to Sri Lanka's Constitution, if the president resigns before his term ends, the prime minister becomes acting president for 30 days till Parliament elects one of its members to serve for the rest of the term.

If the prime minister also resigns, the Speaker of Parliament becomes interim president.

Neither Mr Rajapaksa nor Mr Wickremesinghe have resigned as at press time. Mr Wickremesinghe is buying time in the hope that he could become acting president and that this would give him an edge when Parliament elects a new president, said analysts.

Mr Sagara Kariyawasam, general secretary of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), said it has "no presidential candidate so far" as "it is not proper" to name one before "our President has resigned".

An independent group in SLPP, however, has mentioned former media and sports minister Dullas Alahapperuma, a known Rajapaksa loyalist.

Other political parties have their own favourites. The main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, which has nearly 50 seats in the 225-member Parliament, has selected its leader Sajith Premadasa.

The Tamil National Alliance, a group of parties representing the Sri Lankan Tamil minority, might pick its spokesman and Jaffna legislator M.A. Sumanthiran.

Nevertheless, the unpopular Rajapaksas' SLPP has the parliamentary majority.

This would allow it to determine the next president or prime minister elected through parliamentary procedure.

Mr Kariyawasam could not confirm the number of seats the SLPP holds because some of its members resigned, but said he was "pretty sure we have the clear majority".

In a time of foment when Sri Lankans want systemic change, "none of the presidential candidates has legitimacy", said social activist Harshana Rambukwella.

Protest organisers and civil society activists want "a neutral figure" as president, someone who can be a consensus candidate and is qualified enough to negotiate a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, command public trust and lead the country out of its economic abyss.

"Sri Lanka urgently needs an interim government for three to six months to stabilise the economy, and then hold a general election. But all we have now is a power vacuum," said Mr Rambukwella.