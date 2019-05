A Sri Lankan bomb disposal squad officer using a sniffer dog to check for explosives at a school in Colombo on Sunday, ahead of the reopening of all public schools after an extended Easter holiday. Schools reopened to near-empty classrooms yesterday, as Sri Lanka police arrested two men after a personal feud led to clashes between two sectarian groups in Negombo, a seaside resort town north of the capital, the site of one of the deadliest Easter Sunday suicide bombings.