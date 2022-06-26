Sri Lanka runs out of fuel after cargo delays

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka has virtually run out of petrol and diesel after several expected shipments were delayed indefinitely, the energy minister said yesterday while apologising to motorists for the worsening fuel crisis.

Mr Kanchana Wijesekera said oil cargoes that were due last week did not turn up while those scheduled to arrive this week will also not reach Sri Lanka due to "banking" reasons.

Sri Lanka is facing a serious shortage of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, including food, fuel and medicines, and is appealing for international handouts.

Mr Wijesekera said the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) was unable to say when fresh oil supplies will be on the island. The CPC had also shut its only refinery over a shortage of crude oil, he added. The refinery started operating earlier this month using 90,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil bought through Dubai-based Coral Energy on two-month credit terms.

Mr Wijesekera said he regretted that deliveries of petrol, diesel and crude oil shipments due earlier last week and this week would not be fulfilled "on time for banking and logistical reasons".

Scarce supplies will be distributed through a handful of pump stations, he said. Public transport and power generation will be given priority, he added, urging motorists not to queue up for fuel.

"I apologise for the delay and inconvenience," the minister said as hundreds of thousands of motorists spent long hours waiting for petrol and diesel across the impoverished nation.

