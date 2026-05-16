Sri Lanka raises tax on imported cars as Middle East crisis bites

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Sri Lanka has slapped a 50 per cent surcharge on customs duties on vehicles in a bid to discourage imports and ease currency pressure.

- Sri Lanka slapped a 50 per cent surcharge on customs duties on vehicles on May 16 in a bid to discourage imports and ease currency pressure stemming from the Middle East conflict.

The increase in taxes comes as the local rupee has sharply depreciated since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliation by Tehran.

“Given the current pressure on foreign exchange, we want people to delay their imports (of vehicles) by three months,” Sri Lanka’s Junior Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando told reporters in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo.

Vehicle were charged a customs duty of 30 per cent but several other taxes make the effective import tax on a car more than 100 per cent.

Sri Lanka has increased energy prices by more than a third since the start of the Middle East war and has rationed diesel and petrol in a bid to reduce the import bill.

Official figures show that Sri Lanka’s rupee has depreciated by 4.5 per cent against the US dollar so far in 2026.

Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told a parliamentary panel last week that the rupee would continue to slide unless global oil prices fell or Sri Lanka slashed energy imports.

Sri Lanka is emerging from its worst economic meltdown in 2022, when it ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports such as food, fuel and medicine.

Since then, the country has been under a US$2.9 billion (S$3.7 billion) International Monetary Fund bailout programme. AFP