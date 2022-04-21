Sri Lanka police to launch probe into protest fatality

RAMBUKKANA (Sri Lanka) • Sri Lankan police will launch an "impartial and transparent" investigation into clashes with protesters after the first death in weeks of unrest over the government's handling of the economy, the President said yesterday.

Police fired live ammunition to scatter protesters on Tuesday in the town of Rambukkana, northeast of the capital Colombo, killing one person.

At least 29 people, including police officers, were wounded, according to official figures, though other tallies differed.

Demonstrations have roiled the South Asian island nation of 22 million people for weeks, with people infuriated by shortages of fuel and other items and prolonged power cuts.

The shooting broke out after protesters blocked a railway line and stopped a fuel tanker attempting to cross it, residents and a government minister said.

Public Security Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told Parliament the shooting happened after protesters tried to set fire to the tanker. "Police acted according to the law," he said. "This shooting happened after police did everything they could to bring this situation under control. We will conduct multiple investigations."

"Sri Lankan citizens' right to peacefully protest won't be hindered," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Twitter.

Police will "carry out an impartial and transparent inquiry regarding the incident at Rambukkana which led to the tragedy for which I'm deeply saddened. I urge all citizens to refrain from violence as they protest."

But the death intensified calls for Mr Rajapaksa to resign, with a key opposition leader saying Mr Rajapaksa was "responsible for every death".

"Resign now!" said Mr Harsha de Silva, a lawmaker from the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party in a Twitter post directed at the President. As head of state, "you are responsible for every death".

"These people are not suicidal to burn a tanker and get killed in the process," lawmaker Rohini Kumari Wijerathna said in Parliament.

Senior police spokesman Ajith Rohana said a 20-member team had been formed to investigate the incident and one person had been arrested.

The man who was shot dead, Mr K.D. Chaminda Lakshan, 41, had gone to the petrol station at Rambukkana to fill his motorcycle when he got caught up in the clashes, his family said.

"I want justice for the crime committed against my father," his daughter, Ms Piumi Upekshika Lakshani, said as mourners sat around the family's hillside home.

Police enforced a curfew yesterday in Rambukkana, with the town calm and minimal security on the streets. A four-member police forensics team combed the area around the railway crossing.

Police also cordoned off part of the petrol station where violence also flared, including a small dusty, blood-stained patch. Rocks, ammunition casings and spent tear gas canisters were strewn about.