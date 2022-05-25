Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints PM to helm finance ministry

COLOMBO (AFP, REUTERS) - Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday (May 25) given the additional responsibility of running the finance ministry as the island nation grapples with its worst-ever economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office announced that Wickremesinghe was sworn in, two weeks after he was invited to form a unity government following his predecessor’s resignation.

"Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as finance, economic stabilisation and national policies minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning," the statement from the president’s office said.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Wickremesinghe said he will present an interim budget within six weeks, slashing infrastructure projects to re-route funds into a two-year relief programme.

Wednesday’s appointment ends two weeks of wrangling among coalition partners for the crucial position ahead of the bankrupt South Asian nation’s bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The president’s party had wanted the finance portfolio, but the PM insisted he wanted it if he is to lead the country out of the economic chaos,” a top politician involved in the negotiations told AFP.

Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, has been hit by its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange stalling imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines.

The turmoil is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which ravaged the country’s lucrative tourism industry and weakened foreign workers remittances, and ill-timed tax cuts enacted by Rajapaksa.

Demonstrations have roiled Sri Lanka since late March, with protesters accusing the president and his powerful family of mishandling the economy.