Sri Lanka PM faces rising pressure to quit

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's beleaguered Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa came under increased pressure to step down yesterday, as a Cabinet minister and other senior party members backed street protests calling for resignations over a worsening economic crisis.

Media Minister Nalaka Godahewa announced his support for the thousands outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office who are demanding that he and other members of his powerful family quit power.

Sri Lanka is suffering its most painful economic downturn since independence in 1948, with months of lengthy blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials. The crisis has sparked countrywide protests, with angry demonstrators camped outside Mr Rajapaksa's office for more than three weeks.

Under pressure, the President this month dropped two of his brothers - Chamal and Basil - and nephew Namal from the Cabinet, but protesters rejected the changes as cosmetic.

Mr Godahewa, previously a staunch Rajapaksa loyalist, said the President should sack his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - the head of the family - and allow an all-party interim government to take over.

He said the government had lost its credibility after the police killing of a protester last Tuesday. Mr Godahewa said he had offered his resignation but President Rajapaksa had not accepted it.

"We need to restore political stability to successfully meet the economic crisis," Mr Godahewa said on his Facebook page.

"The entire Cabinet, including the Prime Minister, should resign and (there should be) an interim Cabinet that can win the confidence of all."

Several senior ruling party members, including former media minister and Cabinet spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma, have also asked the premier to step down.

"I urge the President to appoint a smaller Cabinet with a genuine consensus representing all parties in Parliament for one year," Mr Alahapperuma said yesterday.

Food, fuel and electricity have been rationed for months and the country is facing record inflation. Hospitals are short of vital medicines and the government has announced a default on its foreign debt. It has also appealed to citizens abroad for donations.