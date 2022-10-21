Sri Lanka Parliament passes Bill curbing presidential powers

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Friday voted in favour of a Bill to clip the powers of the president in a bid to calm public anger that climaxed with the ousting of former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who led the country to its worst economic crisis since independence.

After a two-day debate, initial vote and brief discussions on the sections of the proposed legislation, 174 of the 225-member Parliament endorsed the so-called 22nd Amendment.

That is a step forward in efforts at political reforms to curb sweeping powers granted to the president and make the position more accountable to the legislature.

The amendments were at the heart of plans by current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who depends on the support of lawmakers in Mr Rajapaksa’s still-in-power Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, and is pushing for final approval of a US$2.9 billion (S$4.1 billion) International Monetary Fund programme to help the island out of its economic crisis.

Some lawmakers allied to the Rajapaksa family had been clamouring to scale down the legislation by retaining the president’s powers, delaying the date on which the Executive could dissolve Parliament and allowing dual citizens to hold positions in government.

They had even been calling to scrap the amendments altogether in favour of drafting a new Constitution.

Both moves would have helped ease a political comeback for the family that dominated the nation’s politics for two decades.

Rajapaksa allies were hoping the tactics would also delay national elections – another key demand of the opposition and protesters – hence buying the former president and his family more time to regroup.

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa broadened the executive powers of the president shortly after coming to power in 2019. BLOOMBERG