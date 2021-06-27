Sri Lanka pardons ex-lawmaker close to ruling Rajapaksa family

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pardoned a murderer closely linked to the ruling Rajapaksa family, even as 16 men linked to the Tamil Tiger rebels were also pardoned.

The pardon of the rebels last Thursday is a first for people connected with the Tigers since Mr Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 on a nationalist agenda, which included a promise that troops who crushed the rebels would not be prosecuted.

The 16 men were convicted under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) that gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects. The United Nations Human Rights Council and other international rights groups have called for it to be repealed.

The American ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ms Alaina Teplitz, tweeted that "we welcome the early release of PTA prisoners".

But at the same time, she criticised the pardon of Duminda Silva, a former legislator sentenced to death for the 2011 murder of a rival lawmaker from his own party, tweeting that it "undermines rule of law".

Silva, a close ally of the powerful ruling family and a member of their political party, worked for the Defence Ministry when current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was president from 2005 to 2015.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka and the main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also slammed his release.

"Today, those found guilty of the most serious crimes in our law enjoy presidential protection while the judges and police officers who brought them to justice have targets on their backs," SJB legislator Thalatha Athukorala, a former justice minister, said.

Sri Lanka's prison superintendent Chandana Ekanayake said the release of the 16 came on the Buddhist festival of Poson.

The men had been behind bars for at least a decade, he said.

Government officials said the release was the first phase of a plan to free all those held or charged under the PTA.

Another 78 people arrested under the law on suspicion of supporting the separatist Tigers have been in custody for decades, political sources from the Tamil community told Agence France-Presse.

