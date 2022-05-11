Sri Lanka orders army to shoot violent protesters

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's armed forces have been ordered to shoot at any people damaging public property or threatening lives, Defence Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath said yesterday, after the island nation was rocked by a bout of violence on Monday that left at least eight people dead.

The military and police were yesterday also given emergency powers to detain people without warrants after the clashes that prompted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign.

As the Indian Ocean nation battles its worst economic crisis in history, thousands of protesters had defied curfew on Monday to attack government figures, setting ablaze homes, shops and businesses belonging to ruling party lawmakers and provincial politicians. In all, 38 houses and 47 vehicles were set on fire across the country.

Despite sporadic reports of unrest, the situation was calm yesterday, said police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa, adding that about 200 people had also been injured in the violence that led to the imposition of an islandwide curfew until today.

The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the younger brother of the Prime Minister, outlined broad powers for the military and police to detain and question people without arrest warrants. The military can detain people for up to 24 hours before handing them over to police, while private property, including private vehicles, can be searched by force, the government said in a gazette notification yesterday.

"Any person arrested by a police officer shall be taken to the nearest police station," it said, setting a 24-hour deadline for the armed forces to do the same.

Some analysts expressed concern over the potential for abuse of the emergency measures.

Ms Bhavani Fonseka of the Centre for Policy Alternatives, a think-tank based in Colombo, said: "In a situation where there is both a state of emergency and curfew, who can monitor to ensure these regulations are not abused?"

The President had already declared a state of emergency last Friday as protests escalated.

He took to Twitter yesterday to appeal for peace and promised that the government would work to restore political stability.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has asked President Rajapaksa to summon Parliament as soon as possible to discuss the situation, the Daily Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources.

In ongoing demonstrations, protesters have gathered outside a Sri Lankan naval base in the southern town of Trincomalee, local news reports said yesterday, on speculation that Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family had relocated there.

His son Namal, once touted as a future national leader, said the Rajapaksa family had no plans to leave Sri Lanka.

"There are a lot of rumours that we are going to leave. We will not leave the country," he said, describing the surge of national anger against his family as a "bad patch".

But underscoring public anger against the Rajapaksa brothers, a statue of Mr D.A. Rajapaksa, their father, was seen being torn down by a group of people in Tangalle yesterday in a video that made the rounds on social media.

The latest attacks on politicians will raise the stakes for anyone who might join a new Cabinet appointed by the President.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet yesterday condemned the escalating violence in the country and called on the authorities to prevent further unrest.

"I am deeply troubled by the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka after supporters of the prime minister attacked peaceful protesters in Colombo (on Monday) and the subsequent mob violence against members of the ruling party," she said in a statement. "I condemn all violence and call on the authorities to independently, thoroughly and transparently investigate all attacks that have occurred."

