Sri Lanka opposition rallies against tougher terror laws

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Campaigners say the new legislation would hand sweeping powers to the authorities and threaten civil liberties.

COLOMBO – Hundreds of opposition activists demonstrated in Sri Lanka’s capital on Nov 4 , demanding a rollback of proposed anti-terror legislation denounced by international rights groups as draconian.

The government of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is planning to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act of 1979, but campaigners say the new legislation would hand sweeping powers to authorities and threaten civil liberties.

The government is also proposing tougher laws to deal with organised crime, particularly drug-related offences, which the country’s main opposition argues could be used against it to settle scores.

On Nov 4 , activists from the leftist Frontline Socialist Party and their allies rallied against the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill and the Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill, marching up to the national parliament.

Among the provisions criticised are the possibility of up to 72 hours’ detention without being produced before a magistrate, detention in police custody for up to a year under an executive order, and expanded surveillance powers.

“An employee who strikes is a terrorist!” read one of the posters raised by protesters. “72 hours in a police cell,” read another.

The crowd shouted slogans denouncing the two Bills , before dispersing peacefully while police stood guard at the entrances to the parliament building, which sits in the middle of a man-made lake.

The UN human rights office has said the Bills use vague definitions of terrorism and related offences that could undermine civic and media freedoms, as well as the right to dissent peacefully.

The independent Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) think tank has called for both Bills to be withdrawn, arguing that they retain key features of the oppressive laws already in place.

While acknowledging the need to address genuine security threats and organised crime, the think tank argued that the bills would grant extensive powers to the executive and risk undermining constitutional protections.

The CPA is also challenging the two Bills in the Supreme Court before they move for debate and a vote in parliament, where President Dissanayake’s party has an overwhelming two-thirds majority.

The CPA has criticised the lack of public consultation on the Bills and warned that the broad provisions could be used against protesters, marginalised communities and dissenting voices. AFP