Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violence over economic catastrophe

COLOMBO • Police in Sri Lanka's capital yesterday lifted a curfew after protests in which dozens of people were arrested and injured near the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of an economic crisis.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered near his residence in a Colombo suburb late on Thursday before police moved in to disperse them with tear gas and water cannon.

Mr Rajapaksa's media division said in a statement that a small group of people carrying iron bars, clubs and sticks had provoked the protesters, the majority of whom were unarmed.

"We respect the people's right to protest and that will be protected but they cannot harm any public property," said police spokesman Ajith Rohana. "The 53 people arrested will be presented to court."

The island nation of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years, with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day, because the government does not have enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.

Protesters torched several police and army vehicles during the disturbance, including two buses, a jeep and several motorcycles, Mr Rohana said.

A total of 24 police were injured, nine of whom remained in hospital, he added.

Police did not confirm the number of protesters injured. Sources at two hospitals in Colombo said 20 to 25 people had been admitted.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunge said such protests would harm economic prospects.

"The main issue Sri Lanka is facing is a forex shortage and protests of this nature will hurt tourism and have economic consequences," Mr Ranatunge told a news conference yesterday.

"In about six to seven months, we think the forex problem will begin to be resolved.

"Our stance is that people have the right to protest, but it should be constructive. What happened yesterday was the opposite."

The United Nations representative in the country, Ms Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, called for restraint from all groups involved in the clashes.

"We are monitoring developments and are concerned by reports of violence," she said in a post on Twitter.

Trading on the country's stock market was suspended for a third day in a row after the main blue-chip index fell 10 per cent from the previous close.

The government is counting on a restart of tourism to build up its foreign exchange reserves after two years of Covid-19 lockdowns at home and disruptions to global leisure travel. The sector generally accounts for about 5 per cent of the economy.

