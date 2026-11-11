Sri Lanka launches pilot of Chinese flying taxi service

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The country’s officials said Sri Lanka is now joining a race among more than a dozen countries to introduce passenger-drone services.

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka has authorised a Chinese manufacturer to begin testing a pilotless two-seater air taxi, the authorities announced on Nov 11 at a flight demonstration in its capital Colombo.

The Civil Aviation Authority said a licence had been granted to EHang to test its two-seater, pilotless electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capability.

The company demonstrated its EH216-S aircraft with a short flight, carrying Ports and Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilaka and his deputy Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku as the first passengers.

Kodithuwakku said Sri Lanka was also joining a race among more than a dozen countries to introduce passenger-drone services.

“Many countries around the world are trying to achieve this goal... Sri Lanka is now part of that race as well,” Kodithuwakku told reporters after his brief flight.

He said testing could continue for about five months before commercial services may be permitted.

Promoters hope to launch an air-taxi service between the airport and the Colombo city centre, a journey that takes about half an hour by car.

Sri Lankan officials said the EHang EH216-S is powered by 16 electric motors and 16 propellers.

It carries 12 battery packs, has a maximum take-off weight of 620kg and can operate for about 25 minutes, covering a distance of up to 30km. AFP