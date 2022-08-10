Sri Lanka hikes electricity rates by up to whopping 264%

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's state-run electricity monopoly will raise tariffs by a stinging 264 per cent for people consuming the least, it announced yesterday, while those using more kilowatts face a smaller increase.

The loss-making Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said it was allowed to carry out the sharp increases, the first in nine years, from today to recoup part of its accumulated losses of US$616 million (S$849 million).

The CEB had asked for a bigger tariff increase of more than 800 per cent, but it was capped at a maximum of 264 per cent, officials said. Two-thirds of the 7.8 million households using less than 90 kilowatts a month will be affected by the highest increases, while bigger consumers will pay about 80 per cent more, according to official records. The smallest consumers, currently charged 2.50 rupees (less than one Singapore cent) a unit, will be charged eight rupees. Bigger consumers, now being charged 45 rupees a unit, will pay 75 rupees.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis after running out of foreign exchange reserves to finance even its most essential imports such as food, fuel and medicine.

The country is also facing hyperinflation and lengthy blackouts after the CEB could not buy oil for its thermal generators. Unable to repay its US$51 billion foreign debt, the government declared it was defaulting in April and is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE