Sri Lanka heads for snap polls: Report

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's new President is set to dissolve Parliament shortly and call a snap legislative election six months ahead of schedule, a state-run newspaper said yesterday.

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 70, won a landslide at the November presidential polls and appointed his older brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister in a move that saw the family consolidate their hold on power.

"The Gazette Extraordinary will be issued announcing the dissolution of the present Parliament at the end of the completion of four-and-a-half years in terms of the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution," the Observer reported, quoting its sources at Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office.

The Parliament has a five-year-term.

Official sources said a general election was most likely in the final week of next month if the 225-member national assembly is dissolved by today as widely expected.

The Prime Minister is expected to lead the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party to a comfortable victory.

Political commentators said it would be a formidable challenge for the opposition to prevent Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa from securing a two-thirds majority, which will allow him sweeping powers to govern the nation of 21 million people.

The United National Party of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been plagued by a debilitating internal power struggle.

The Rajapaksas are adored by the Sinhala-Buddhist majority - but loathed among minority Tamils - for spearheading the defeat of separatist militants in 2009 to end the island's 37-year ethnic war.

The Prime Minister last month said the country was withdrawing from a United Nations resolution investigating alleged war crimes in 2009, a move that was seen as boosting his popularity with the Sinhalese majority.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE