Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China and India

LONDON/COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout plan could be a turning point in its worst economic crisis, but far-from-stable politics and a need to get debt relief from competing powers China, India and Japan means some of the hardest work is still to come.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe knows a lot of circles will need to be squared for IMF's US$2.9 billion (S$4.1 billion) lifeline to become a reality.

Spending cuts, tax hikes and debt write-downs are a common formula for bankrupt countries, but crisis veterans say there are some uniquely difficult elements here.

An impoverished population that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee in July still needs to accept Mr Wickremesinghe, seen by many as of the same political ilk and a man who faces a bristling opposition.

The country's borrowings are so complex that estimates of the total range anywhere from US$85 billion to well over US$100 billion. To get it to a sustainable level Beijing, New Delhi, Tokyo, multilaterals and global asset managers must all swallow losses.

"This one of the biggest messes I've ever seen," said Renaissance Capital's chief economist Charles Robertson who has watched emerging market crises unfold for decades.

"The government destroyed its revenue base with unsustainable tax cuts, it tried to hold the currency when tourism revenues collapsed and now it has no reserves in the bank and a population facing widespread poverty."

Estimates from the United Nations say the crisis has left more than a quarter of Sri Lanka's 22 million population struggling to secure adequate, nutritious food.

The IMF's 4-year rescues plan provisionally agreed last week demands serious fiscal repair work and more autonomy for the central bank, which was ordered to frantically print money under Rajapaksa.

To hit the IMF's target of lifting its primary budget surplus to 2.4 per cent by 2025, Sri Lanka would get its economy growing by around 6 per cent, something not achieved for about five years. This year it expected to contract at least 8 per cent.

Courting Asia's heavyweights

Just as challenging, the IMF wants Colombo to secure "financing assurances" - Fund speak for debt relief and new loans - from regional heavyweights China, Japan and India who have long jostled for influence.

The World Bank estimates Beijing's lending, which has funded costly projects from ports to stadium, adds up to US$7 billion, or 12 per cent of Sri Lanka's US$63 billion external debt.

Japan has provided another US$3.5 billion while India has given around US$1 billion.

Without the "assurances" from those countries, the Fund's money cannot flow, IMF Mission Chief Peter Breuer stressed.

"Finding creative ways to have a collaborative platform to advance these debt restructuring discussions is very useful," Mr Breuer said.

"How debt relief is distributed amongst creditors...that is something we don't insert ourselves into."