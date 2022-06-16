Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka has approved a four-day work week for public sector workers to help them cope with a chronic fuel shortage and encourage them to grow food, the government said, as it struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades.

The island nation, which employs about one million people in its public sector, has been hit by a severe foreign exchange shortage, which has left it struggling to pay for critical imports of fuel, food and medicine.

Many of the country's 22 million people have to queue up at petrol stations for hours and have been enduring long power cuts for months.

Sri Lanka's Cabinet late on Monday approved a proposal for public sector workers to be given leave every Friday for the next three months, partly because the fuel shortage made commuting difficult and also to encourage them to farm.

"It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave of one working day... to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage that is expected," the government information office said in a statement.

The United Nations last week warned of a looming humanitarian crisis and it plans to provide US$47 million (S$65 million) to help more than a million vulnerable people. Currency depreciation, rising global commodity prices and a now-reversed policy to ban chemical fertiliser pushed food inflation to 57 per cent in April.

The government is in talks for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and a delegation is expected in Colombo next Monday.

Sri Lanka announced a default on its US$51 billion foreign debt in April and the government says it needs US$6 billion to keep the economy afloat.

The United States is also ready to help, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Monday.

"During these economically and politically challenging times, the US stands ready to work with Sri Lanka, in close coordination with the International Monetary Fund and the international community," Mr Blinken said on Twitter.

Mr Wickremesinghe said this month Sri Lanka needed at least US$5 billion to meet essential imports for the rest of the year.

Separately, Sri Lanka will reserve a portion of its scarce fuel supplies for the cremation of Buddhists, whose funeral rites have been disrupted during a dire economic crisis. Local media reported that several cemeteries outside the capital Colombo had cancelled cremation services after running out of liquefied petroleum gas, instead offering burials to bereaved families.

A gas shipment that arrived in port on Tuesday will be allocated to cemeteries and other priority industries, including Sri Lanka's flagging tourism sector.

"We will supply bulk users - that is hotels, hospitals and crematoriums," Mr Wickremesinghe said, adding that another shipment was expected in two weeks to supply households.

Most of Sri Lanka's people are Buddhist, whose adherents are traditionally cremated, while its minority Christians and Muslims opt for burials.

Last year, the government was criticised for suspending burials and forcing Muslim mourners to cremate their loved ones under Covid-19 pandemic rules.

The ongoing rampant inflation has resulted in the cost of dying rising sharply.

A one-day funeral service that cost 380,000 rupees (S$1,513) in December is now more than double, excluding crematorium charges. Mr Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka would only be able to meet 50 per cent of its usual fuel demand over the next four months, and the government is unveiling a rationing system next month.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE